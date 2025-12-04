Ukraine's Ambassador Hints At Possible“Good News” In Military Cooperation With Cyprus

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The diplomat made this remark in an interview with Ukrinform.

Nizhynskyi noted that at a recent military parade celebrating Cyprus's Independence Day, various weapons were displayed, including systems from Israel and Germany.

“In my view, among these defense systems there are ones that Cyprus could transfer to Ukraine and receive more modern equipment from its partners. This is one of the issues that may be raised during negotiations between our countries. I hope that we will have good news regarding defense cooperation in the near future,” the ambassador said.

Commenting on the likely priorities during a meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Cyprus, he predicted that cooperation in the areas of drones, joint exercises, IT, and cybersecurity would be key topics.

“Cyprus understands the importance of cooperating with Ukraine, which is a pioneer in the drone sector - in production, training, and operational use in modern warfare. Therefore, Ukraine is a key partner for Cyprus in defense, security, and emergency response,” Nizhynskyi emphasized.

Presidents of Ukraine anddiscuss infrastructure projects, defense cooperation

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides discussed infrastructure projects and defense cooperation during their meeting in early October.

Photo: Facebook/Sergiy Nizhynskyi