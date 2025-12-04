ALPA India Blames Poor Planning For Flight Cancellations, Urges DGCA Action

Pilots' Association Flags Concerns Over Cancellations

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) on Thursday raised concern over the recent wave of flight cancellations across the country, stating that the situation highlights the need for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to consider pilot adequacy while approving airline schedules under the Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) framework.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ALPA India said the disruptions allegedly linked to a pilot shortage following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms raise questions about airline planning, regulatory oversight, and market fairness. "The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India, allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," it said.

The pilots' association added, "The core question is whether airlines' current pilot shortage is due to a failure in planning or a calculated strategy. It is more likely a combination of factors... This situation points to a failure of proactive resource planning by dominant airlines, potentially exacerbated by an effort to pressurise the regulator to dilute the promulgated FDTL norms for commercial gain." The association urged the DGCA to take pilot capacity into account while approving schedules. "ALPA India urges the DGCA to actively consider the adequacy of pilots available with an airline while granting slots and approving their schedules in the spirit of transitioning to the recent concept of Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS)," the statement noted.

IndiGo Issues Clarification on Delays

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Wednesday issued a clarification on ongoing delays, attributing the disruptions to multiple operational factors. In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements."

The spokesperson added, "Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions."

Hyderabad Airport Operations Affected

The airline's response comes as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad witnessed major operational disruptions this week. Several flights were delayed, diverted or cancelled on Tuesday due to low visibility and other operational issues. Airport authorities have advised passengers to check real-time updates with their airlines as irregularities continued through Wednesday. (ANI)

