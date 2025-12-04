Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Makes Rs 4.24 Crore Expected To Open At Rs 15 Crore

Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Dhurandhar opens on December 5, but its advance booking stands at a modest Rs 4.24 crore. Despite being promoted as Ranveer Singh's big comeback, the film now aims for an estimated Rs 15 crore opening at the box office

Dhurandhar has recorded only Rs 4.24 crore in advance bookings by 8 pm on December 3, showing limited audience interest. The film has sold just 58,605 tickets across 3,305 shows, indicating a sluggish start despite high expectations.

Tier-1 territories have not shown the expected surge. Delhi-NCR has sold around 51.6 lakh tickets, while Mumbai is at 38.59 lakh. Karnataka stands at 38.92 lakh, Telangana at 12.2 lakh, Tamil Nadu at 7.1 lakh, Kerala at 1.7 lakh, Andhra Pradesh at 52,240, and Goa at 59,060.

Compared to strong performers like Chhaava (17.89 crore), Saiyaara (12.49 crore), and War 2 (over 32 crore), Dhurandhar's pre-release momentum is significantly lower. For a competitive opening day, Thursday bookings will need a major boost.