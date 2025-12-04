Putin Pushes For Surge In Russiaindia Energy And Defence Deals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit aimed at reviving and expanding energy and defence cooperation with India. His agenda includes proposals for increased Russian oil exports alongside renewed offers of missile systems and fighter jets, as part of efforts to restore ties challenged by global pressure on Moscow.

The visit coincides with heightened scrutiny of India's oil and weapon imports from Russia, but also signals Moscow's determination to deepen the“special and privileged strategic partnership” with New Delhi. Kremlin officials, including Russia's deputy prime minister overseeing trade, emphasised that the India-Russia forum planned around the summit would explore ways to diversify bilateral trade, extend industrial cooperation and foster joint investments across high-technology and raw-material sectors.

On offer are new arms deals including advanced air-defence platforms and additional batches of combat aircraft. Negotiations are expected to cover the procurement of more units of the S-400 missile system and potential acquisition of fifth-generation Su-57 jets and the next-generation S-500 air-defence shield. Although India has widened its defence procurement sources over recent years, Moscow remains one of its leading suppliers, bolstered by long-standing familiarity and legacy hardware in the armed forces. Analysts note that these proposed arms deals would reaffirm Russia's influence in India's defence posture, even as New Delhi attempts to balance Western and Russian dependencies.

Energy cooperation is another key pillar. Russia is offering discounted crude oil supplies under new trade arrangements, including through intermediaries and possibly via joint ventures or extraction projects in Russia's Far East and Arctic regions. This appears geared toward circumventing Western sanctions on Russian energy exports, while ensuring that India retains access to competitively priced hydrocarbons. At the same time, Indian officials are conscious of growing trade imbalances caused by large-scale Russian imports and have flagged the need to augment Indian exports to Russia, particularly in equipment, raw materials and food products.

Efforts to revive large-scale trade go beyond energy and defence. The India-Russia forum accompanying the summit is expected to chart cooperation in civil nuclear projects, space technology, and high-tech industrial ventures. Signals from the Russian side underscore a long-term vision of a resilient, multifaceted partnership rooted in historical ties. While geopolitical pressures from Western capitals and tariffs on Indian goods pose real challenges, both Moscow and New Delhi appear keen to insulate their bilateral engagement from external strains.

