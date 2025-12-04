Xtransfer Launches Industry-First Whitepaper On Unified Global B2B Trade Settlement And Risk Control Network

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2025 –announces the publication of the industry's first. The whitepaper presents an end-to-end framework designed to resolve long-standing inefficiencies in B2B cross-border payments and establish a secure, scalable, and standardized global trade infrastructure for SMEs.

X-Net, a Unified Global B2B Trade Settlement Network and Risk Control Platform

According to data released by the World Bank, despite representing 90% of global businesses and contributing approximately 65% of international trade, SMEs continue to face high transaction costs, slow settlement, and stringent compliance requirements. These challenges often force companies to depend on fragmented, inconsistent, or even informal channels.

To address this, XTransfer has built X-Net, a unified global settlement network with an integrated risk control platform. The network connects global and regional banks, licensed financial institutions, fintech partners, and regulated stablecoin issuers, enabling SMEs to access transparent, compliant, and cost-effective solutions traditionally reserved for large multinational corporations.

The X-Net platform is built around two core capabilities. First, its global settlement coverage supports multi-currency collections and payments across more than 200 countries and regions, including over 80% of emerging markets. Second, the platform's AI-driven risk management system conducts continuous monitoring across customer onboarding due diligence and full transaction lifecycles; over the past 12 months, it has identified 10,027 potential high-risk transactions for 7,445 enterprises, preventing an estimated USD473 million in potential losses. Also, through standardizing compliance frameworks, X-Net establishes unified baselines for fund flow governance, product integration, and Anti-Money Laundering/Counter-Terrorism Financing requirements, helping improve transparency and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions.

As to the pricing principles, X-Net adopts an inclusive commercial model in which approximately 90% of value is returned to SMEs through competitive fees, with the remaining portion shared among ecosystem partners to support sustainable network development.

“The future belongs to networks, not silos,” said Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer.“We invite financial institutions and industry partners worldwide to work with us to reshape the global trade settlement landscape.”

As the creator and operator of X-Net, XTransfer has specialized in B2B cross-border trade financial services for 9 consecutive years. The company now serves over 700,000 enterprises globally and processes USD12 billion in monthly transactions.

Download the full report: