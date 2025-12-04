Big B Requests Cricket Coach Amol Mazumdar To Let Team Have Pizza Post Win

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', India's youngest cricket star Shafali Varma, along with her teammates from the India Women's Cricket Team, will be seen joining Amitabh Bachchan. During the episode, Big B will be heard requesting their coach Amol Mazumdar to let the girls enjoy some pizza after their win.

During a light-hearted exchange, the thespian jokingly asked Shafali whether the team was allowed to indulge in junk food during the tournament.

Pulling her coach's leg, Shefali said:“Nahi sir, Coach bol rahe hai, Coach se puchiye.”

Backing her up, teammate Sneh Rana chimed in:“Sir hum inse bhi dieting karvate hai,” prompting Big B to laugh and remark,“Ha yeh achi baat hai.”

Curious about their post-victory cravings, Amitabh asks: Acha abhi toh aap logo ne kaafi dabakar pizza khaya hoga, after winning, toh abhi winning toh kya yeh bohot badi winning hogayi.”

Cheekily turning to the coach, Big B says:“Toh sir pureh saal bhar tak pizza khane denge aap inhe? Ab toh ye world cup jeet kar aaye hain. Ab inhe junk food allowed kar do.”

To which, Amol Mazumdar replies hilariously with:“Nahi”

The icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

In other news, the megastar, in his late-night musings on his blog, slipped into a quiet reflection on life on December 3.

The thespian took to his blog and shared a string of images from the sets of the latest season of the quiz-based show“Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

“In the end, life just becomes a series of still pictures,” he wrote, letting the line sit without explanation. However, it comes after the passing of his dear friend and star Dharmendra.