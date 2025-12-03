Industry Professor and Chief Economist, University of Technology Sydney

Professor Tim Harcourt is the Industry Professor and Chief Economist at the Institute for Public Policy and Governance (IPPG) at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

Tim is also Chief Economist of the new Centre for Sport Business and Society (CSBS) at UTS Sydney.

Tim is passionate about making economics and international trade accessible to the whole community. He is well known for his TV shows The Airport Economist and The Great Transformation and the new Airport Economist 24/7 TV channel.

Tim is the author of eight books on the international economy and on the economics of sport including The Airport Economist and The Airport Economist Flies Again! and his latest book Footynomics and the Business of Sport published by Cambridge Scholars

Professor Harcourt joined UTS in April 2021 from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) where he was Professor of Practice in Economics at the UNSW Business School.

Tim was previously the first Chief Economist of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and Research Officer/Advocate with the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), a role first held by Bob Hawke in the 1960s.

Tim has been an Adviser to two State Premiers and three Federal Cabinet Ministers and an Expert Panel Member to the Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Minimum Wages and Superannuation. He has also been an International Economist with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and has worked as an Economist in the private sector in the USA and UK.

Tim was educated at the University of Adelaide, the University of Minnesota, and Harvard University.

You can find Tim's TV programmes and articles at: and Footynomics, The Economics of Sport &

The Airport Economist TV channel at:



2021–present Professor, UTS

2011–2021 Professor of Practice, UNSW 1999–2011 Chief Economist, Austrade

Experience