403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German President Starts State Visit To UK
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commenced Wednesday a state visit to the United Kingdom, the first of kind in 27 years.
Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were welcomed by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales and received an elaborate ceremonial reception in Windsor, beginning with a carriage ride to the castle.
Their Majesties invited The Federal President and The First Lady to view a special exhibition of items relating to Germany from the Royal Collection, in the Green Drawing Room.
After a morning of royal hospitality, President Steinmeier went to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for talks in Downing Street.
The German president said relations between the two countries were in "far better shape" after "some years with growing difficulties" following the UK's vote to leave the European Union in 2016.
"We have a new security situation in Europe, if not in the whole world," Steinmeier said, and praised a UK-Germany treaty signed in July for helping to achieve closer cooperation.
Keir said the relationship had gone "from strength to strength" on matters including the war in Ukraine, migration and trade.
The visit will reinforce the Kensington Treaty, signed between the UK and Germany in July, which emphasised military and business co-operation and closer links between the countries, including plans for a direct rail link.
The UK government is also hoping for more help from Germany in stopping illegal migration. The National Crime Agency has previously said equipment used to cross the Channel has been stored in Germany. (end)
nbs
Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were welcomed by King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales and received an elaborate ceremonial reception in Windsor, beginning with a carriage ride to the castle.
Their Majesties invited The Federal President and The First Lady to view a special exhibition of items relating to Germany from the Royal Collection, in the Green Drawing Room.
After a morning of royal hospitality, President Steinmeier went to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for talks in Downing Street.
The German president said relations between the two countries were in "far better shape" after "some years with growing difficulties" following the UK's vote to leave the European Union in 2016.
"We have a new security situation in Europe, if not in the whole world," Steinmeier said, and praised a UK-Germany treaty signed in July for helping to achieve closer cooperation.
Keir said the relationship had gone "from strength to strength" on matters including the war in Ukraine, migration and trade.
The visit will reinforce the Kensington Treaty, signed between the UK and Germany in July, which emphasised military and business co-operation and closer links between the countries, including plans for a direct rail link.
The UK government is also hoping for more help from Germany in stopping illegal migration. The National Crime Agency has previously said equipment used to cross the Channel has been stored in Germany. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment