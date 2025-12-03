403
UAE Embassy Marks Nat'l Day In Presence Of Kuwait's Prime Minister, Ministers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) -- The UAE Embassy to Kuwait held on Wednesday a function marking the 54th National Day, in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
In a press release, UAE's Ambassador Matar Al Neyadi said the big attendance of Kuwait's government and people shows shared joy and love between the two countries.
The directive of UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan to mark the decades of the Emirati-Kuwaiti brotherhood reflects the peculiarity of this deep-rooted relations in the history between the two states on multiple levels, he added.
The UAE will never forget Kuwait's supportive stance with it during the 1960s and 1970s, and Kuwait will not forget UAE's support, he noted.
The ambassador voiced happiness for the attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Interior.
This occasion marks the anniversary of the second of December, 1971, when the seventh emirates have been united under one umbrella to form together the UAE. (end)
