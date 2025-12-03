'Faith Unshaken' Reveals How Daniel's Ancient Trials Guide Believers Through Modern Persecution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In his powerful new devotional, Faith Unshaken: Trusting God through Persecution, author Lewis C. Alexander bridges the ancient story of Daniel with the pressing challenges believers face in today's world. Through scripture-rich reflections and deeply relevant insights, Lewis invites readers to see Daniel not merely as a historical figure, but as a divinely inspired roadmap for navigating trials, hostility, and spiritual opposition.

The book highlights Daniel's steadfastness in the face of threats, intimidation, and cultural pressure-circumstances that reflect the experiences of many Christians today. Lewis uses these parallels to show how faith, courage, and obedience remain vital in a world where believers are increasingly marginalized. By exploring Daniel's journey, he illuminates God's consistent protection and provision, reminding readers that the same God who shut the lions' mouths still defends His people now.

Lewis was inspired to write Faith Unshaken after witnessing the rising fear, uncertainty, and spiritual fatigue within modern faith communities. His goal is to strengthen believers with biblical truth that both grounds and empowers. Drawing from years of personal study and experience, he offers practical encouragement that helps readers deepen their trust in God during seasons of persecution, doubt, or emotional struggle.

The devotional resonates with Christians seeking clarity, courage, and renewed confidence in their faith. Each reflection provides scriptural anchors, real-life application, and a call to stand unwavering in the face of adversity. Readers will discover how to cultivate resilience, embrace bold devotion, and remain rooted in God's promises even when circumstances feel overwhelming.

Lewis C. Alexander is an emerging author whose storytelling bridges personal conviction and universal truth. In Faith Unshaken: Trusting God through Persecution, he invites readers to explore the power of spiritual resilience, the weight of perception, and the shared emotions that bind us in times of trial. His writing affirms that faith in God is not a destination but a sacred journey-one guided by honesty, reflection, and unwavering faith.

