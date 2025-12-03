Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Defi, Skye Bioscience, And Perrigo Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT), Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) and Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT)



Class Period: May 12, 2025 to November 14, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2026



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding DeFi Technologies' business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the DeFi class action go to:



Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)



Class Period: November 4, 2024 to October 3, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026



Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Skye's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release“announc[ing] the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyondTM proof-of-concept study of nimacimab[.]” The press release disclosed that the“the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo” and that“preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy.”



On this news, Skye's stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.

For more information on the Skye class action go to:



Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)



Class Period: February 27, 2023 to November 4, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026



According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.



Plaintiff alleges that on November 5, 2025, Perrigo announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. The press release revealed that Perrigo had slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook "due primarily to infant formula industry dynamics." The same day, Perrigo issued a press release, announcing the Company "is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business." The press release revealed Perrigo is "reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million" and that the infant formula business had become "less strategic." On this news, Perrigo's stock price fell $5.09, or 25.2%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.

For more information on the Perrigo class action go to:



