Russia says it has seized additional Ukrainian settlement
(MENAFN) Russia asserted on Wednesday that its troops had taken control of yet another settlement in Ukraine within the previous 24 hours.
According to general reports citing the Defense Ministry, units operating under the Vostok (East) grouping pushed forward in the Zaporizhzhia region and secured the settlement of Chervone.
The ministry also described continued aerial exchanges between the two sides. It said Russian aircraft, artillery, and drones struck Ukrainian military sites in 145 locations. In what it described as a retaliatory move, Ukraine allegedly launched a large drone operation, with Russian defenses claiming to have downed 251 drones overnight across various regions.
Moscow further stated that Ukraine attempted another naval drone strike in the Black Sea, adding that two such drones were intercepted in the sea’s northwestern area on Tuesday night.
Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these assertions, and independent confirmation remains difficult amid ongoing hostilities.
