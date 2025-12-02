403
Türkiye’s Indigenous Orbital Transfer Vehicle Begins First Space Mission
(MENAFN) Turkish company Fergani Space’s entirely domestically developed orbital transfer vehicle (OTV), the FGN-TUG-S01, has officially commenced its mission in space, as noted in a recent announcement from Baykar.
Launched on Nov. 28 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 15, Türkiye’s inaugural orbital transfer vehicle entered space to begin its operational journey.
The mission started at 1844GMT and concluded with the effective separation of the payload, occurring 81 minutes after liftoff when the vehicle detached from the rocket.
This operation represented a significant advancement in Fergani Space’s capabilities regarding space transportation and orbital maneuvering.
Türkiye’s first domestically crafted space tug incorporates the world’s first hybrid rocket engine designed to be ignited in orbit — the spacecraft is expected to conduct its initial scheduled hybrid engine ignition once it stabilizes in its operational orbit.
The FGN-TUG-S01’s economical and reliable hybrid propulsion system will make it possible to relocate satellites to various orbits and prolong their operational durations.
The vehicle’s achievement will set a fresh benchmark for Fergani Space’s forthcoming constellation endeavors, which aim to position satellites at multiple orbital elevations.
