No Intention Of Meeting High Command: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar On Delhi Visit

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Amid the leadership tussle, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that he had no intention of meeting the party high command during his visit to Delhi.

“Our leaders are currently busy with the Parliament session. I do not want to trouble them at this time. I will return to Bengaluru on Thursday morning,” Shivakumar said while responding to the media in New Delhi.

When asked about the purpose of his Delhi visit, he said,“I am here to attend a wedding ceremony. Also, a decision has been taken to bring 10,000 people from Karnataka for the protest rally on December 14. As the party president, it is my responsibility to oversee the preparations.”

When asked about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for December 8, he said,“I have instructed officials to keep all documents ready. We must present our views; otherwise, the meeting will be postponed. We need to make a presentation before them. Six months' time has been given for this.”

Responding to a question on what was discussed during the breakfast meeting with the Chief Minister, he said,“I discussed several matters with the Chief Minister during the breakfast meeting. We spoke about collectively taking Karnataka forward and matters related to party organisation.”

It may be recalled that pro-Shivakumar slogans were raised upon the arrival of K.C. Venugopal, and he faced an awkward moment when he stepped out of Mangaluru International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

A large number of supporters, led by local leaders, began raising slogans after Siddaramaiah came out of the airport and received state honours from the district administration. In response to the pro-Shivakumar slogans raised earlier, Siddaramaiah's supporters shouted slogans in his favour, embarrassing the party.

Defending the slogans raised by his supporters demanding that he be made Karnataka Chief Minister, in the presence of Venugopal at Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka which fuelled rumours of leadership crisis, Shivakumar stated that his supporters have been chanting such slogans for the last 10 years and that it should be taken in a "sporting spirit" as "in politics, there will be slogans both for and against us."

Responding to questions on slogans raised in his favour in front of Venugopal, Dy CM Shivakumar said,“The slogans 'DK, DK' have been going on for the last 10 years. There is nothing wrong with it. Some people chant slogans in Modi's name, some chant 'DK'. Some shout 'Rahul, Rahul', some say 'Siddu, Siddu'. There is nothing wrong with it. People speak out of love and affection. We should take it in a sporting spirit.”

“Admirers raise slogans. In politics, there will be slogans both for and against us. We cannot bother too much about it,” he added.

According to the official schedule, Shivakumar will attend a wedding ceremony at Hotel Le Meridien and stay overnight in Delhi. On Thursday morning, he will leave Delhi at 8 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m.

Sources said Shivakumar may meet national leaders informally at the wedding ceremony and discuss issues related to the leadership tussle in Karnataka. He is also likely to meet national leaders during his overnight stay in Delhi. He will also try to meet Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala.