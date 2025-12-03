Meghalaya Has Moved From 'Pity' To 'Dignity': CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 3 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday led the state in observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, using the occasion to underline his government's commitment to building an inclusive, rights-based society where every citizen is empowered to realise their potential.

Addressing the gathering at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong, Sangma said that the true character of a society is reflected not in its treatment of the strong, but in how it uplifts those who face daily challenges.

“Today, we celebrate extraordinary ability - the power to overcome, to create, and to inspire,” he said.

Placing his government's initiatives at the centre of a larger social shift, the Chief Minister emphasised that Meghalaya has consciously moved away from charity-driven approaches.

“Our flagship platform has helped shift narratives from charity to rights, from pity to dignity, and from labels to abilities,” he said.

Highlighting success stories, Sangma said that the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project had enabled the creation of the Eastern Brook Band, a group of musicians with disabilities who now represent the state on national and international stages.

He added that the state's first Disability Anthem has emerged as a symbol of hope, altering public perception in meaningful ways. Sangma also underscored Meghalaya's progress in inclusion across sectors.

The state's first inclusive debate competition opened college platforms to neurodivergent students; 30 PwD entrepreneurs were identified, and eight were funded with Rs 2.5 lakh each; and the region's first PwD-run Common Service Centre was launched.

He further informed that Meghalaya organised its first blind football tournament to promote solidarity through sports.

On the governance front, the Chief Minister said the state has fully implemented the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, along with Meghalaya Rules and the State Policy for Empowerment. Forty-one government buildings have been made fully accessible, while 84 government websites are now compliant with accessibility norms.

He highlighted the nationally awarded Meghalaya Sign Bank App, which contains 10,000 signs, and a community-based rehabilitation network covering all districts and 46 blocks.

With over 70 per cent UDID coverage, 32,000 individuals with disabilities now have identity cards. Annual merit scholarships benefit 370 students, and District Resource Centres provide physiotherapy, speech therapy, audiology, and early intervention services across the state.

Sangma said Meghalaya is also the first state in the Northeast to embed mental well-being within governance frameworks. He praised several individuals with disabilities who have overcome significant odds to become achievers in various fields.

Speaking about EMPOWERFEST 3.0, Sangma said the event represents a movement that has“transformed isolation into participation and sympathy into empowerment.”

Calling for collective action, he urged citizens to dismantle physical, digital, educational, and economic barriers.

“Let us pledge that in Meghalaya, no dream will be too distant, no voice too faint, and no ability too small to matter,” he said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated outstanding achievers with disabilities and presented awards to winners of the EMPOWERFEST Inclusive Film Festival.

The inauguration of the K-9 Sniffer Dogs Canine Unit and the signing of an MoU with Sankaradeva College for a statewide drug survey were also part of the programme.