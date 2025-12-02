NIP Group Inc. Reports First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|%
|US$
|%
|(US$ in thousands, except for %)
|Net revenues:
|Esports teams operation
|8,781
|22.3
|3,762
|6.2
|Talent management service
|21,901
|55.7
|46,133
|75.4
|Event production
|8,662
|22.0
|11,268
|18.4
|Total
|39,344
|100.0
|61,163
|100.0
- Esports teams operation. Net revenues from esports teams operation during the first half of 2025 were US$3.8 million, representing a change of 57.2% from US$8.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to fewer sponsors and the absence of league revenue share recognition in the first half of 2025 due to a timing change compared with the same period of 2024, as the league only confirms revenue share on a full-year basis in 2025. The related league revenue share is expected to be recognized in the second half of 2025 upon annual confirmation. Talent management service. Net revenues from talent management services grew by 110.6% to US$46.1 million in the first half of 2025, from US$21.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by the strategic shift within the Company's talent management service operations to expand its online advertising and promotion services. Event production. Net revenues from event production increased by 30.1% to US$11.3 million in the first half of 2025, from US$8.7 million in the same period of 2024. The growth was attributed to the Company's expansion of its live entertainment business, particularly the launch of large-scale music festivals.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues for the first half of 2025 was US$62.4 million, compared to US$37.0 million in the same period of 2024.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company's cost of revenues by business segments for the periods indicated.
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|US$
|%
|US$
|%
|(US$ in thousands, except for %)
|Cost of revenues:
|Esports teams operation
|6,019
|16.3
|5,525
|8.8
|Talent management service
|23,204
|62.7
|46,649
|74.8
|Event production
|7,757
|21.0
|10,226
|16.4
|Total
|36,980
|100.0
|62,400
|100.0
- Esports teams operation. Cost of revenues from esports teams operation for the first half of 2025 decreased by 8.2% to US$5.5 million, from US$6.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily attributable to roster adjustments for the Company's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) teams under a more disciplined spending strategy, which resulted in a reduction in player salaries. Talent management service. Cost of revenues from talent management service for the first half of 2025 increased by 101.0% to US$46.6 million, from US$23.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to higher costs for online advertising and promotion services, generally in line with revenue growth. Event production. Cost of revenues from event production for the first half of 2025 increased by 31.8% to US$10.2 million from US$7.8 million in the same period of 2024, slightly higher than the segment's revenue growth.
Gross profit
Gross loss for the first half of 2025 was US$1.2 million, compared with gross profit of US$2.4 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin for the first half of 2025 was negative 2.0%, compared with 6.0% in the same period of 2024. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decline in esports teams operation revenues.
- Esports teams operation. Gross loss from esports teams was US$1.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared with gross profit of US$2.8 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin decreased to negative 46.9% in the first half of 2025 from 31.5% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in high-margin sponsorships revenues and the absence of league revenue share recognition during the period. Talent management service. Gross loss from talent management service narrowed to US$0.5 million in the first half of 2025 from gross loss of US$1.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin improved to negative 1.1% in the first half of 2025, from negative 5.9% in the same period of 2024, primarily reflecting a change in revenue mix from the Company's strategic shift to reduce the proportion of lower-margin online live-streaming services. Event production. Gross profit from event production increased to US$1.0 million in the first half of 2025, from US$0.9 million in the same period of 2024. The gross profit margin decreased slightly to 9.2% in the first half of 2025 from 10.5% in the same period of 2024.
Selling and Marketing Expenses
Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2025 were US$3.1 million, representing an increase of 10.8% from US$2.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to increased marketing and promotion expenses for the talent management business.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 92.1% to US$9.0 million, from US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the reinstatement of certain management salaries, higher share-based compensation expenses, and increased professional service fees related to post-listing matters.
Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment
The Company recorded non-cash goodwill impairment of US$106.3 million and intangible asset impairment of US$19.5 million in the first half of 2025, primarily associated with the Ninjas in Pyjamas brand. The impairments were recognized following an assessment that reflected Ninjas in Pyjamas' weaker-than-expected performance and a decline in the recoverable amount of its business compared with the assumptions applied at the time of acquisition.
Other loss for the first half of 2025 was US$0.1 million, compared with other loss of US$0.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to higher government subsidies in 2025.
Net loss for the first half of 2025 was US$136.3 million, compared with US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss excluding interest expense, net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment, was negative US$7.1 million for the first half of 2025, compared with negative US$2.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents
As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$10.2 million, compared with US$9.6 million as of December 31, 2024.
Outlook
NIP Group enters the second half of 2025 with enhanced visibility across both entertainment and digital infrastructure operations. The Company expects improvement in revenue and profitability in the second half of 2025 supported by efficiency gains in its entertainment division, ramp-up of its mining capacity and incentive frameworks in Abu Dhabi.
For the second half of 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability. This outlook reflects the Company's current estimates based on market trends and overall business operations and is subject to change.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss excluding interest expense, net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and goodwill and intangible asset impairment. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP financial measures of the Company for the periods indicated.
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|US$
|US$
|(US$ in thousands, except for %)
|Net loss
|(4,666
|)
|(136,324
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense, net
|340
|686
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(931
|)
|(2,987
|)
|Depreciation and amortization(1)
|2,698
|3,270
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|2,427
|Goodwill and intangible asset impairment
|-
|125,858
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(2,559
|)
|(7,070
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin ( 2)
|(6.5
|)
|(11.6
|)
Notes:
(1) Primarily consists of depreciation related to property and equipment, as well as amortization related to intangible assets
(2) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.
Exchange Rate Information
The functional currency of the Company's PRC subsidiaries is RMB, which is the local currency used by the subsidiaries to determine financial position and operational results. The functional currency of Ninjas in Pyjamas is SEK, which is the local currency used by the subsidiary to determine financial position and operational results. The Group's financial statements are reported using U.S. Dollars (“$”). The results of operations denominated in functional currency are translated at the average rate of exchange during the reporting period. Assets and liabilities denominated in functional currencies at the balance sheet date are translated at the applicable rates of exchange in effect at that date. The equity denominated in the functional currency is translated at the historical rate of exchange at the time of capital contribution. Translation adjustments arising from the use of different exchange rates from period to period are included as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) included in consolidated statements of changes in equity (deficit). Gains or losses from foreign currency transactions are included in the results of operations.
The following table outlines the currency exchange rates published by the Federal Reserve Board that were used in unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements:
|As of
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2025
|Balance sheet items, except for equity accounts
|RMB against $
|7.2993
|7.1636
|SEK against $
|11.0676
|9.4881
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|Items in the statements of operation and comprehensive loss
|RMB against $
|7.2150
|7.2526
|SEK against $
|10.5473
|10.1567
Conference Call
The Company's management team will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (6:00 p.m. Abu Dhabi Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:
|Event Title:
|NIP Group Inc. First Half 2025 Earnings Call
|Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process prior to the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at
About NIP Group
NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) operates at the nexus of Bitcoin mining, compute infrastructure and global digital entertainment. Rooted in a decade of gaming DNA and industry leadership, the Company brings a cultural and community-driven edge to digital asset operations. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with teams worldwide, NIP Group pairs significant compute capacity with a global gaming and entertainment ecosystem including esports teams, live events and content networks, reaching hundreds of millions of fans.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as NIP Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIP Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. All statements that are not historical or current facts, including but not limited to statements about NIP Group's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIP Group's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; developments in the relevant governmental laws, regulations, policies toward NIP Group's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where NIP Group has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of NIP Group's management and are not predictions of actual performance.
NIP Group cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIP Group's filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that NIP Group does not presently know or that NIP Group currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of NIP Group as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while NIP Group may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of NIP Group as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, NIP Group does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
NIP Group Inc.
Investor Relations:...
Public Relations:...
| NIP GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,559,298
|$
|10,212,644
|Short-term investments
|2,995,607
|3,035,387
|Accounts receivable, net
|28,379,548
|28,627,929
|Advance to suppliers
|1,066,329
|3,336,877
|Amounts due from related parties
|896,177
|733,068
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|1,518,143
|2,945,921
|Total current assets
|44,415,102
|48,891,826
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|3,043,272
|2,862,184
|Intangible assets, net
|127,981,521
|117,958,928
|Right-of-use assets
|1,965,772
|1,663,757
|Goodwill
|131,909,760
|43,121,508
|Deferred tax assets
|2,088,820
|587,672
|Other non-current assets
|1,162,119
|2,376,895
|Total non-current assets
|268,151,264
|168,570,944
|Total assets
|$
|312,566,366
|$
|217,462,770
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|$
|10,550,327
|$
|15,997,331
|Long-term borrowing, current portion
|273,998
|3,620,908
|Accounts payable
|19,070,470
|19,729,880
|Payable related to league tournaments rights, current
|732,236
|782,666
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|6,527,390
|9,506,759
|Deferred revenue
|1,038,307
|1,456,885
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|768,955
|638,444
|Amount due to related parties, current
|1,372,808
|1,838,513
|Total current liabilities
|40,334,491
|53,571,386
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term borrowing, non-current
|3,376,519
|1,032,861
|Amount due to related party, non-current
|131,017
|-
|Payable related to league tournaments rights, non-current
|1,546,701
|1,588,727
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,093,079
|962,597
|Deferred tax liabilities
|23,661,207
|21,513,134
|Long-term Accounts payable
|-
|2,093,919
|Total non-current liabilities:
|29,808,523
|27,191,238
|Total liabilities
|$
|70,143,014
|$
|80,762,624
| NIP GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|As of
| December 31,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|Commitments and contingencies
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|2,958,555
|2,660,247
|Total mezzanine equity
|$
|2,958,555
|$
|2,660,247
|EQUITY:
|Class A Ordinary Shares (US$0.0001 par value; 461,995,682 and 461,995,682 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively, 75,392,253 and 78,729,929 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)
|7,539
|7,873
|Class B Ordinary Shares(US$0.0001 par value; 38,004,318 and 38,004,318 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)
|3,800
|3,800
|Subscription receivable
|(3,808
|)
|(4,142
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|373,890,499
|376,317,052
|Statutory reserve
|72,420
|72,420
|Accumulated deficit
|(128,921,657
|)
|(264,919,552
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(10,522,210
|)
|16,819,110
|Total equity attributable to the shareholders of NIP Group Inc.
|234,526,583
|128,296,561
|Non-controlling interests
|4,938,214
|5,743,338
|Total equity
|239,464,797
|134,039,899
|Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|$
|312,566,366
|$
|217,462,770
| NIP GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
| 2024
| 2025
|Net revenue - third parties
|$
|38,892,846
|$
|61,055,171
|Net revenue - related parties
|451,626
|108,019
|Total net revenue
|39,344,472
|61,163,190
|Cost of revenue - third parties
|(36,816,220
|)
|(62,399,604
|)
|Cost of revenue - related parties
|(164,238
|)
|-
|Total cost of revenue
|(36,980,458
|)
|(62,399,604
|)
|Gross profit
|2,364,014
|(1,236,414
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(2,790,316
|)
|(3,091,081
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(4,684,201
|)
|(8,998,050
|)
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|(106,349,111
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|(19,508,648
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(7,474,517
|)
|(137,946,890
|)
|Operating loss
|(5,110,503
|)
|(139,183,304
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other (expense) income, net
|(145,598
|)
|559,021
|Interest expense, net
|(340,486
|)
|(685,819
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(486,084
|)
|(126,798
|)
|Loss before income tax expenses
|(5,596,587
|)
|(139,310,102
|)
|Income tax benefits
|931,032
|2,987,381
|Net loss
|(4,665,555
|)
|(136,322,721
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(18,925
|)
|(324,826
|)
|Net loss attributable to NIP Group Inc.
|(4,646,630
|)
|(135,997,895
|)
|Preferred shares redemption value accretion
|(35,930,980
|)
|-
|Net loss attributable to NIP Group Inc.'s shareholders
|(40,577,610
|)
|(135,997,895
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of nil tax
|135
|1,628
|Foreign currency translation loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net of nil tax
|(8,229,041
|)
|(15,947,580
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(12,894,461
|)
|$
|(152,268,673
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(18,790
|)
|(323,198
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to NIP Group Inc.
|(12,875,671
|)
|(151,945,475
|)
|Net loss per ordinary share
|Basic and Diluted
|(1.04
|)
|(2.40
|)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic and Diluted
|38,888,512
|56,572,425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment