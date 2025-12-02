403
Italian President Urges Europe to Unite on Defense
(MENAFN) Italian President Sergio Mattarella has cautioned that Europe could face “dramatic consequences” if it does not establish a cohesive defense framework, according to an Italian news agency.
Speaking at the Italy–Spain dialogue forum, Mattarella stated, “The failure to establish a common European defense today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process.”
Highlighting ongoing “delays” in forming a unified defense, he called on the European Union to exhibit “vision” and act with “urgency.”
He emphasized that in a historical period marked by increasingly complex global challenges and a more competitive geopolitical environment, collaboration between Italy and Spain is vital for Europe to assert a prominent role internationally.
Furthermore, Mattarella reaffirmed that enhancing Europe’s capacity for growth and opportunity creation is “essential,” underlining the importance of guaranteeing fair access to economic benefits across the continent.
