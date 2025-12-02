United States Professional Coaching Industry Report 2025 With Profiles Of 19 Top Coaches Including Pricewaterhousecoopers, Coachgenie, Yourcoach, And International Coaching Federation (ICF)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The coaching industry in the U.S. offers significant market opportunities due to its rapid growth, driven by rising demand from Millennials and diverse coaching areas like life-work balance and technology adaptation. The field's low entry barriers and increasing health coaching popularity further fuel expansion.

In the United States, there is now an army of 232,000+ coaches (life coaches, health coaches, executive business coaches) serving clients, creating a $16 billion industry that has more than doubled since 2016.

This is a market with few barriers to entry and multiple organizations providing "certification" and training. The number of coaches in the U.S. is growing, as consumers seek advice and motivation regarding career changes, life-work balance, dealing with changing technology, finance, relationships, health, and more. The rapid growth of health coaching is fueling industry growth, along with adoption of coaching by Millennials.

The report discusses: The nature and definition of the coaching business, its limitations and scope, image and credibility issues, why many coaches fail, market size (2006-2030 forecast), sensitivity to recessions, demand factors, results of the latest ICF industry surveys from 2025, 2023, 2020, Coachgenie 2025 group coaching survey, YourCoach data (metrics: no. of coaches, coaches' yearly income, fees charged, no. of clients, client profile, operating ratios, consumer awareness of coaches), top coaching trends, 10 best cities for personal coaches, a comparison of U.S. vs. global coaching market. Historical estimates of the number of life coaches, executive coaches, and health coaches, with AI-modeled data.

Also covers: major market issues and trends, Millennials' use of coaching services, plus Profiles of 19 top coaches (with revenues when available), including: Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Robin Sharma, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield and others.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology, Sources Used

Nature & Structure of the Industry



Definition & summary of the industry, number of active coaches in U.S., worldwide, coaching specialties, differences between coaching and consulting, corporate vs. personal coaching, most common myths about coaching, phone coaching

Personal Coaching Market Status Report: interview with ICF CEO: Effects of the 2020 pandemic on income, clients and hours, service mix, virtual coaching

Age mix of coaches, typical earnings

Problems and limitations of coaches, lack of regulation

Future trends predictions ICF 2025 survey statistics: industry $ size, avg. income, no. of coaches working

Major Industry Trends



Pressure on coaching prices, fees

Digital disruption

Focus on credentials, return on investment

Usage of social media

Findings of 2025 survey of group coaching by who uses group coaching, major trends, pricing, what topics are selling now, Interview findings: CEO of ICF: industry trends, marketing & business building, market saturation, organizations doing training/certification, industry outlook, emergence of internal coaching.

Industry Size & Growth, Forecasts



Industry scope & definition: life coaching, executive coaching, health coaching

Estimated size of total industry: 2023 & 2025, historical, rationale for estimates, why

Marketdata's estimates are higher than ICF and other surveys

Market Segments: types of coaches

Life Coaching Market: no. of coaches, avg. income, market value, AI modeled estimates, analysis

Executive Coaching Market: no. of coaches, avg. income, market value, AI modeled estimates, analysis

Health Coaching Market: no. of coaches, avg. income, market value, AI modeled estimates, analysis

ICF/PricewaterhouseCoopers Global survey findings (2025, 2023, 2021, 2017), Marketdata estimates Discussion of outlook and forecasts, rationale, factors affecting demand

Millennials and Coaching - Demographics



Number of Millennials compared to Baby Boomers

Key aspects of millennials and personal coaching

Job prospects Millennials and personal coaching

Industry Operating Metrics



Results of 2025 ICF global coaching industry study

Results of 2023 ICF survey

Results of 2020 ICF survey

Findings of 2017 ICF coaching awareness survey

Number of coaches: U.S. global

$ size of U.S. and global coaching markets

Outlook for next year (2026)

Key industry issues, ranked

Average annual coach income, by type of coach

Coaches profile (avg. age, gender, education, experience, etc.)

Client profile (age, gender, length of coaching engagement, etc.)

Average annual earnings, fees, no. of clients, outlook

Coaching industry statistics from other sources than ICF Top City Markets for Coaching

The Health Coaching Market



Market definition & scope: health coaches vs. health educators

How health coaches work, where they work, specialties, certifications, fees

Current status of the market, new CPT codes approval

Shift to digital delivery and telehealth

The pandemic's effects

Estimated number of health coaches, AI query results: 2005-2025

Estimate size of the market, 2020 pandemic performance, 2022-2023, 2024, 2025

2030 Forecast and rationale, growth drivers Discussion of consumer demand for health coaching

Top Coach Profiles (Bio, Background, Specialties, Books, Coaching Activities, Programs, Income when Available)



Top Life Coaches: Tony Robbins, Brendon Burchard, Jack Canfield, Brian Tracy, Deepak Chopra

Top Executive/Business Coaches: Bob Proctor, John Mattone, David Allen, Jane Hyun, Mark Nation, Kevin Cushman, Bernie Siegal, Colleen Bracken, Diane Brennan, Pat Mathews, Pam Boney, Kay Cannon Top Health Coaches: Jillian Michaels, others

Reference Directory

Directory of coaching related trade associations, magazines and journals, special reports

