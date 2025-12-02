Wealthfront Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as active book-running managers, and Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at...; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at... and....
A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Wealthfront
Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Wealthfront's broad suite of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions, address the diverse needs of its clients regardless of the economic environment. Wealthfront pioneered using automation to offer low-cost diversified portfolios, and the company's software-driven platform allows it to deliver solutions to clients quickly, conveniently, and at low cost.
