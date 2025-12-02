Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr Ganesh Baraiya's Inspiring Fight For His Medical Dream


2025-12-02 06:10:24
Bhavnagar's Dr Ganesh Baraiya, a differently-abled medical officer, battled years of legal hurdles to achieve his dream. Rejected by the Medical Council of India after NEET-UG 2018, he fought on-losing in Gujarat High Court but winning in the Supreme Court. The apex court ruled in 2019 that disability cannot deny him a medical seat.

