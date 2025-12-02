Scott Borgerson Champions Safer Roads And Smarter Logistics For America's Truckers

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)After logging more than two million accident-free miles, veteran long-haul driver Scott Borgerson is using his platform to call attention to an often-overlooked truth: America's truckers are the backbone of the economy-and they deserve better safety systems, mentorship opportunities, and public respect.

Featured in a recent in-depth interview, Borgerson shared what keeps him productive and focused on the road, emphasizing consistency, planning, and mental clarity.“Preparation is everything,” Borgerson said.“I plan every mile before I start. The fewer surprises, the smoother-and safer-the day runs.”

According to the American Trucking Associations, trucks move over 72% of the nation's freight by weight, and the industry faces a shortage of more than 80,000 drivers. With supply chains still strained and long-haul demands growing, Borgerson says it's time to make safety and mentorship a national focus.

“We need to start treating truck driving as a professional career, not a fallback,” Borgerson said.“When experienced drivers mentor the next generation, everyone wins-roads are safer, deliveries are smoother, and people feel pride in their work again.”

Borgerson also highlighted the importance of mental breaks and balance for drivers facing long hours and isolation.“Sometimes the best thing you can do is pull over, take ten minutes, and reset,” he explained.“You come back safer and sharper.”

Why It Matters



The average truck driver logs 100,000+ miles per year, often facing fatigue and stress.



Over 400,000 truck accidents occur annually in the U.S., with fatigue cited as a leading factor.

Mentorship programs have been shown to reduce turnover by up to 50% in logistics companies, improving morale and safety.



Borgerson's advocacy isn't just about policy-it's about personal responsibility. He encourages everyday drivers to do their part by showing patience and awareness on the road.“A few extra seconds of courtesy can prevent accidents and save lives,” he said.“Truckers are working to keep shelves stocked and hospitals supplied. Respect the space we need to do that safely.”

Call to Action

Borgerson urges both the public and the trucking community to take small, meaningful actions:



Share the road safely. Give trucks the space they need to maneuver.



Mentor someone. Experienced drivers can pass on wisdom that saves lives.

Support driver health. Encourage breaks, mental rest, and time off for balance.



“Safety isn't just a rule-it's a culture,” Borgerson added.“We all play a role in making sure America keeps moving safely.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Scott Borgerson

Scott Borgerson is a professional truck driver based in Essex, Maryland, with over two decades of experience and more than two million accident-free miles. Known for his professionalism and mentorship, he is active in community service and supports youth pursuing careers in the trades.