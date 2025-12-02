Happy Belly's Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters Signs 20-Unit Area Development Agreement In Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is happy to announce that, as of November 30, 2025 it has signed an area development agreement for the province of Ontario to open 20 new franchised locations of its Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters brand. Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters (""), an emerging brand in the quick service coffee and beverage industry.







"As we continue to scale Happy Belly through an asset-light franchising model, extending Smile Tiger's footprint in Ontario is a natural next step," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This agreement brings Smile Tiger's committed development pipeline to 45 units - 25 in British Columbia and now 20 in Ontario - while increasing Happy Belly's total contracted units in development across all brands to 646. It's a strong validation of Smile Tiger's potential as an expanding quick service beverage brand as it starts to expand its footprint across Canada."







Smile Tiger's in-house roasting capabilities, combined with its consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and white-label offerings, position the brand as a platform asset that can support both its own retail growth and broader coffee needs across the Happy Belly portfolio. As the Smile Tiger footprint expands in British Columbia and Ontario, Happy Belly intends to further integrate the brand into its existing breakfast, lunch, and dinner concepts, creating cross-selling opportunities and incremental revenue streams.







" We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



About Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters Inc.

Our coffee brand is built on the art of unique, in-house roasting. By sourcing premium, ethically grown beans from around the globe, we ensure every cup delivers unparalleled freshness and flavor. Our expert roasters meticulously craft each batch, unlocking the distinct profiles and aromas that set us apart. From rich, bold blends to delicate, nuanced single origins, our roasting process is a celebration of coffee's diversity. Committed to sustainability and quality, we bring you an exceptional coffee experience, roasted to perfection and tailored to delight even the most discerning coffee enthusiasts.

Smile Tiger's coffee roasting capabilities, including consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and white-label products, provide large-scale commerce capabilities. This strategic advantage, combined with delivering exceptional coffee and outstanding service, positions us to capitalize on the growing demand in the coffee, tea, bubble tea, energy drink, and refresher markets-categories transforming the quick serve beverage industry across North America.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ....



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer