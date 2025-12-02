Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region

Russian Troops Strike Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region


2025-12-02 06:04:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, the Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Attacks on energy facilities continue. There were two FPV drone strikes on a critical facility in the Koriukivka district. As a result, there have been emergency power outages,” Chaus said.

He noted that since the settlement is located in proximity to the enemy border, restoration work there continues when the security situation allows.

Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 39 of 62 Russian drones

According to the Head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, Russian troops have launched 31 strikes on settlements in the region, with 66 explosions recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in the Chernihiv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

UkrinForm

