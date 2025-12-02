Mercury Marine Announces New 5-Year Exclusive Supply Agreement With Axopar Boats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOND DU LAC, Wisc., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a global leader in marine propulsion systems and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has agreed to a new five-year exclusive supply agreement with Axopar Boats, the award-winning innovative Finnish boat manufacturer. This agreement not only extends a highly successful collaboration that has flourished for more than a decade but also reaffirms both companies' unwavering commitment to redefining the boating experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

“Our partnership with Axopar is built on mutual respect and a shared dedication to innovation,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president.“We are proud to extend our supply agreement and look forward to fueling Axopar's growth in the years ahead. The synergy between Mercury's high-performance outboard engines and Axopar's award-winning boat designs has set new standards in the marine industry, offering customers reliability, efficiency, and enjoyment on the water.”

Mercury Marine engines have consistently powered Axopar vessels at all major boat shows around the world. From Europe to North America, the combined presence of Mercury and Axopar has shown the very best in marine engineering and design, drawing enthusiasts and industry professionals alike to experience their latest innovations.

This renewed five-year agreement guarantees that Mercury outboards will remain the exclusive power choice for Axopar's expanding fleet, further fueling the brands' shared commitment to delivering unmatched performance, advancing sustainability initiatives, and exceeding customer expectations at every turn.

Axopar is set to unveil its highly anticipated Axopar 38 at the Dusseldorf Boat Show, powered by twin Mercury 350hp V10 outboards showcasing the next evolution in power, design, and innovation for discerning boaters worldwide.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world's leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company's industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.

CONTACT: Lee Gordon - Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003