Vietjet Gifts Free Skyfi Esims To International Passengers This Festive Season
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 2, 2025 - Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age carrier, is making journeys to Vietnam even more comfortable and connected this festive season by offering complimentary SkyFi eSIMs to its international passengers, including those traveling from India. This festive gift is set to add ease, warmth and convenience to your holiday travels.
From now until December 31, 2025 (*), travelers can book any international flight to Vietnam on or the "Vietjet Air" mobile app and receive a free SkyFi eSIM loaded with 500MB of high-speed data for use in Vietnam, valid for 31 days from the arrival (**). Simply select the free eSIM during the add-on service step - your eSIM will be sent directly to your email and can be activated instantly with just a quick scan.
Stay connected as you discover Vietnam's countless charms: the lively buzz of Ho Chi Minh City, the gentle year-end cool of Hanoi, or the serene coastal beauty of Da Nang. With SkyFi, it's easy to share your experiences and keep in touch with friends and loved ones throughout your trip.
As India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, Vietjet has expanded its network to offer greater convenience for Indian travelers. The airline currently operates direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, opening new avenues for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
Whether you're reuniting with family, travelling with friends or treating yourself to a well-deserved escape, Vietjet invites you to "Thank Yourself with Festive flights"- a chance to unwind, reconnect, and celebrate the end of a hardworking year. Onboard, enjoy Vietjet's modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional crews, and a delicious selection of Vietnamese and international dishes such as Pho, Banh mi, and other onboard services.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
(*) Offer valid while supplies last
(**) Terms and conditions apply
