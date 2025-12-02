EV Connector Market Worth $8.80 Billion By 2032

MENAFN - GetNews)



"EV Connector Market"EV Connector Market by System (Sealed, Unsealed), Application (ADAS & Safety, Battery Management, Body Control & Interiors), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Voltage, Connection, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

The EV connector market is projected to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2032, from USD 2.73 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 18.2%.

EV connectors for high-voltage systems are increasingly required to support miniaturization, weight reduction, and high-performance materials, alongside rising demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency transmission to support complex systems such as ADAS, battery management, vehicle lighting, and autonomous driving. As EVs rapidly adopt advanced driver-assistance and autonomous technologies, connectors must handle massive data flows, offering manufacturers opportunities for technological advancement. This trend is further accelerated by the shift toward zonal architectures and centralized computing, driving demand for multi-signal, high-speed connectors.

Battery management systems are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

As EV battery architectures shift to more integrated, structural formats, demand for precise and reliable connectors has become more pronounced. In January 2024, JAE supplied HVIL-compliant signal connectors for BYD's Blade Battery, meeting high vibration tolerance and enabling stable BMS-to-cell communication. Similarly, in March 2024, TE Connectivity launched AMP+ high-voltage connectors for compact BMS setups in cylindrical and prismatic cells, offering enhanced creepage, clearance, and EMI shielding. These connectors featured improved creepage and clearance characteristics along with integrated shielding to minimize EMI, ensuring robust signal and power transmission in high-vibration environments. Such developments highlight a growing emphasis on connector precision and reliability as essential enablers of high-performance and safety-centric battery management systems in next-generation EVs.

Board-to-board connection is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Board-to-board connectors establish direct electrical connections between two printed circuit boards (PCBs) within the same electronic module. These connectors support vertical, horizontal, and mezzanine stacking and are critical in applications such as digital cockpit units, centralized computing systems, and battery control modules. Their key advantages include enabling modular design, minimizing signal loss, and supporting high-speed data transmission in software-defined vehicle architectures. In June 2024, ERNI introduced zero-insertion-force board-to-board connectors for modular stacked ECU applications such as ADAS, infotainment, zonal architectures, and autonomous driving controllers, supporting multi-row layouts and shielded designs.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific leads the global EV connector market, driven by robust manufacturing capabilities, increased EV production, and rapid innovation in vehicle electronics. As of 2024, the region accounted for over 55% of global EV output, supported by key automakers such as BYD, SAIC, Geely, Toyota, Hyundai, and Tata Motors. This strong presence fuels consistent demand for a broad spectrum of connectors from high-voltage components used in batteries and traction inverters to compact signal connectors for infotainment, ADAS, and zonal control systems in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). In July 2024, Sumitomo Electric began developing fiber-optic connectors to enable high-speed data transfer in SDVs through zonal E/E architectures. Adding to the region's momentum, Hyundai Mobis expanded its EV components plant in Ulsan in June 2024 to scale production of integrated connector modules, reinforcing Asia Pacific's position as the strategic hub for next-generation EV connector development.

Key Players

The EV connector market is dominated by established players such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (Ireland), Aptiv (Ireland), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Molex (US), and Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others. These companies manufacture and develop new connectors. They have also set up R&D facilities and offer best-in-class products to their customers.

