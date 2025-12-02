Azerbaijan, Hungary Pave Way For Diaspora Cooperation Issues (PHOTO)
Muradov drew attention to the modern diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and shared details about Azerbaijani Houses abroad, weekend Azerbaijani schools, Coordination Councils, and a number of other projects.
The meeting noted that the Azerbaijani community in Hungary, with the projects it implements, contributes to the development of bilateral relations between the countries' peoples, which have common historical roots.
Nacsa warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation and expressed the importance of the meeting and the exchange of experience. The parties had a wide exchange of views on the modern diaspora strategy, perspective plans, and cooperation platforms.
The meeting was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan, Tahir Tagizade, and Head of the Azerbaijan House in Budapest, Ibrahim Safarli.
