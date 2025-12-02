Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Elevates Black Sea Subsea Cable To Boost Renewable Flows From Caucasus

EU Elevates Black Sea Subsea Cable To Boost Renewable Flows From Caucasus


2025-12-02 05:06:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The European Union has added the“Black Sea Interconnection Cable” - a project aimed at creating a green energy corridor from Azerbaijan to Europe - to its official list of Projects of Mutual Interest (PMI).

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN02122025000195011045ID1110424050



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search