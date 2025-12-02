BAIC Enters A New Phase Of Global Tech Expansion With Three-Brand Synergy

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - The 2025 BAIC Global Distributors Business Conference was held today in Guangzhou, bringing together more than 300 distributors, media representatives, and industry guests from over 60 countries to witness the new stage of BAIC's internationalisation strategy. The conference, themed "TO NEW VISTAS", highlighted BAIC's determination in global expansion, brand portfolio restructuring, and the enhancement of systemic capabilities.







During the conference, BAIC officially unveiled its new overseas brand architecture: using BAIC as the corporate brand, and establishing three product brands-BAIC, ARCFOX, and STELATO. BAIC focuses on ICE and off-road vehicles, ARCFOX covers the intelligent electric vehicle sector, and STELATO is positioned in the premium electric segment. The three brands feature clear positioning, complementary strengths, and collaborative synergies in technology, resources, and channels, fully supporting BAIC's global development.

Over the past five years, BAIC has achieved leapfrog growth: annual sales increased from approximately 10,000 units in 2021 to nearly 70,000 units in 2025; the product portfolio expanded from ICE vehicles to hybrid and pure electric models; the sales network grew from over 40 countries to more than 60; and the overseas team increased from 120 to nearly 1,000 members, significantly enhancing global operational capabilities. In key markets including South Africa, MENA, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America, multiple new models were successfully launched, with mature local manufacturing, supply chain, and after-sales systems providing stable support for global partners.

At the Guangzhou Conghua International Circuit, BAIC delivered an immersive deep test-drive experience for its global partners. For the first time, BAIC Foton commercial vehicles were incorporated into the event, showcasing the full "passenger-commercial collaboration" strategy. Through a variety of dynamic driving experiences, partners were able to personally experience the core strengths of BAIC's product brands.

While the BAIC Off-Road earned professional recognition for its extreme off-road capabilities, ARCFOX and STELATO demonstrated precise handling and electric drive responsiveness during dynamic driving sessions. Their overall stability exceeded the expectations of many overseas guests, who expressed strong appreciation for the experience.

Throughout the test-drive experience, BAIC's focus extended beyond product performance to showcase technological confidence. Through real-world scenarios, partners directly experienced the full chain of capabilities-from engineering and energy solutions to global supply chain and market deployment-validating BAIC's technical strength in both premium new energy and off-road segments.

Looking ahead to the next five years, BAIC will continue to focus on three core measures: developing blockbuster products, expanding market coverage and strengthening supply chain support, while enhancing localised operations and working closely with global partners. Technological innovation will serve as the foundation for BAIC's long-term credibility, guiding the brand towards broader horizons on the global stage.

Company Name: BAIC INTL.

Contact: Chen Sian

E-Mail: ...

Telephone: +86 18811328687

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Hmedium