Tourism In Ladakh Will Expand Significantly In Days To Come: LG Gupta

LG Kavinder Gupta

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and expressed optimism about the future, saying that tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly in the coming days.

Talking to reporters after offering prayers at the cave shrine on his birthday, Gupta said tourism in Ladakh will expand significantly.“In the coming time, Ladakh will become a year-round tourist destination, benefiting all sections of society. It is steadily progressing towards becoming an international tourism hub.”

On a question on the promotion of tourism in Ladakh, Gupta said that efforts are underway to develop the region as a year-round tourist destination, with special focus on winter tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ladakh's working season spans about half of the year. We are focusing on promoting winter games and winter tourism. From this year, All-India-level winter games will be organised in Ladakh,” he said.

Drawing parallels with Kashmir's prime tourism destination of Gulmarg, he added,“Just as winter games and tourist arrivals take place in Gulmarg, similar facilities are being developed in Ladakh. Two gondola projects have been proposed, and steps are being taken in that direction.”

The LG also provided updates on infrastructure projects, stating that work on the Zojila tunnel is progressing.“We are hopeful that both ends of the tunnel will meet by April next year, and it will be fully completed within a year. Once opened for traffic, it will provide an additional route for the Amarnath Yatra,” he said.

On employment, Gupta said that Ladakh has nearly 18,000 government employees catering to a population of around three lakh.“About 3,000 new posts have been created, and examinations have already been conducted,” he said.