Jason Goins Shares His Experience Leading The Response To The Potomac Aircraft Mishap

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)During a tragic aircraft mishap in the Potomac River, Joint Base Anacostia Bolling faced a fast and demanding emergency. At the center of the response was Jason Goins, who served as the Recovery Manager and Officer in Charge. Within minutes he was called to lead the Wing Operations Center. That center coordinates support for all mission partners on and off the installation. The early hours required fast action, clear communication, and steady coordination with local and federal responders.

His team focused on getting emergency responders onto the base and down to the shoreline. They opened facilities so teams had warm spaces for staging, rest, and meals. They supported those working through the night as they searched the river and the shoreline. There were no survivors. As the mission shifted in the early morning hours, Goins and his team moved into the recovery phase. Wreckage and passengers washed onto the base shoreline. His team secured the entire area, redirected residents, and closed non essential operations to protect the site. They ensured responders had the space and resources needed to carry out a dignified recovery.

Goins sent staff to regional command centers to maintain constant communication with agencies across the region. They delivered steady updates to senior leaders, including the Secretary of Defense and the Mayor of Washington DC. Those updates helped maintain unity across all responding agencies. One of the most emotional parts of the response came when family members of those on the aircraft requested access to the shoreline. Goins and his team worked to ensure families had a private and respectful place to grieve. He said those moments reminded him of the human cost behind every major response event.

He said the mishap showed the strength and professionalism of local emergency agencies across Washington DC. He said the event reinforced the importance of steady communication, clear records, and careful coordination during rapidly changing situations. He also said the public should remember that the lives lost belong to families who mourn them every day. He wants the focus to remain on those families while the investigation continues. He said the response teams worked with that in mind from the first minute of the crisis through the final recovery tasks.

Goins said the event shaped his understanding of crisis leadership and reinforced his respect for the agencies that protect the National Capital Region. He believes those lessons will stay with him as he enters the next phase of his life and career.