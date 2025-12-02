Raj Nidimoru Still Married To Shhyamali De? Samantha Wedding Sparks Massive Controversy

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru at Coimbatore's Linga Bhairavi Temple, sparking controversy as claims surface that Raj may still be married to his first wife, Shhyamali De.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently married director Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, part of Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre. The couple, who had been dating for a while, shared glimpses of their intimate wedding on social media, giving fans a peek into the serene ceremony and the spiritual surroundings of the iconic venue.

Following the wedding news, Raj Nidimoru faced scrutiny after claims surfaced that he is still married to his first wife, Shhyamali De. A friend of Shhyamali, Bhavna Tapadia, posted an image suggesting Raj and Shhyamali's marital bond might still exist, sparking widespread curiosity and debate among fans about the legitimacy of his recent marriage.

Bhavna's post included a philosophical verse on karmic bonds, suggesting relationships continue until past debts are resolved. The image of a woman with sindoor and a red bindi further stirred speculation. Many followers interpreted the message as a subtle reference to Raj's past marriage, leaving fans debating whether his new wedding disregards prior commitments.

Neither Raj Nidimoru nor Shhyamali De has issued an official clarification. Shhyamali's Instagram remains quiet, with her last post featuring Raj dating back to their 2022 anniversary. Reports suggest the couple divorced that same year, but the lack of direct confirmation has fueled ongoing discussion about Raj's current marital status and the recent wedding.