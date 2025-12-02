White House Briefing: Trump MRI Normal, Ukraine Talks Hopeful, Venezuela Strike Defended

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump's October MRI was part of a preventative health screening and confirmed he remains in excellent cardiovascular health. On Ukraine, she expressed optimism about ongoing peace negotiations. Regarding a controversial US strike on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, she defended the action as lawful 'self-defence.'

