White House Briefing: Trump MRI Normal, Ukraine Talks Hopeful, Venezuela Strike Defended


2025-12-02
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump's October MRI was part of a preventative health screening and confirmed he remains in excellent cardiovascular health. On Ukraine, she expressed optimism about ongoing peace negotiations. Regarding a controversial US strike on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, she defended the action as lawful 'self-defence.'

AsiaNet News

