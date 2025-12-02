KIIT Bhubaneshwar: First-Year Student Found Dead, Mother Levels Serious Harassment Charges

Bhubaneswar's KIIT University plunged into turmoil after an 18-year-old first-year BTech student was found life-less in his hostel room. His mother alleged harassment by a girl from Chhattisgarh and her family, claiming it pushed him to take his life. Police sealed the room, seized devices and have launched a detailed investigation.

