CBFC Finds No Link To Major Mohit Sharma In 'Dhurandhar' After HC Order

After the Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma, the Board undertook a fresh examination of the film Dhurandhar and found no link to Major Mohit Sharma. This reconsideration was carried out pursuant to the Court's order dated December 1, 2025.

CBFC's Fresh Examination and Conclusion

According to the CBFC's latest communication, the Board has rejected the family's objections and concluded that the film bears no resemblance to the life, service, or experiences of Major Sharma. In its fresh review, CBFC officials examined the specific question framed by the High Court, whether the film, in any manner, directly or indirectly depicts, resembles or derives from Major Sharma's life.

The Board has stated that Dhurandhar is a work of fiction and has no factual or biographical connection to the officer. It has further noted that the film contains an explicit disclaimer clarifying that all characters, events and storylines are fictitious and do not relate to any real persons, living or deceased.

The internal note also records that the Examining Committee had already viewed the film on November 28, 2025, and found it suitable for adult certification with certain excisions or modifications. Following the Court's direction, the officials revisited the matter but found no basis to alter their earlier conclusion. CBFC has reiterated that the film does not mirror Major Sharma's life in any manner and remains within the domain of fictional storytelling.

Background of the High Court Petition

During the High Court hearing, Advocate Ashish Dixit, appearing for the CBFC, informed the Court that the certification process was ongoing and that the Board was already examining the objections raised by the petitioners. The Court had observed that the CBFC could, if necessary, refer the matter to the Indian Army before finalising certification. However, in its fresh deliberation, the Board has concluded that no such reference is warranted, as the film does not depict or resemble any real Army officer or actual military operation, making expert consultation from the Army unnecessary.

This development follows the detailed exchange in Court during the hearing of the petition filed by Major Sharma's parents seeking to restrain the release of Dhurandhar. Justice Sachin Datta asked the petitioners' counsel how the claim that the film was based on Major Sharma's life was established, noting that only the trailer was available and no material showing uncanny similarity had been placed on record. While disposing of the petition, the Court directed the CBFC to consider the family's concerns before completing the certification process.

The petitioners had argued that the film was being promoted as "inspired by true events" and that its storyline allegedly echoed aspects of Major Sharma's persona, operations and sacrifice. They alleged violation of his dignity, posthumous privacy and personality rights, and expressed concerns about the depiction of sensitive Special Forces missions. The filmmakers, represented by Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, maintained that the petition was premature and misconceived and reiterated that the film was entirely fictional and bore no connection to Major Sharma.

About Dhurandhar

With the CBFC's fresh consideration now complete and the objections rejected, the certification process is expected to proceed in accordance with the applicable guidelines. Dhurandhar, a Hindi-language spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)

