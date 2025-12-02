Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets THIS Surprise Luxury Gift From Husband Raj Nidimoru On Wedding Day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets THIS Surprise Luxury Gift From Husband Raj Nidimoru On Wedding Day


2025-12-02 05:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Gift to Samantha: Just as everyone expected, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot. The couple got married in a Bhuta Shuddhi ceremony at the Isha Foundation ashram

 

Samantha's second marriage was a hot topic. After being seen with director Raj, rumors flew. They surprised everyone by marrying at Isha Ashram on Dec 1, which she made official on social media.

On their wedding day, Raj Nidimoru surprised Samantha with a beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He gave her the keys as a gift, creating a lifelong memory for her.

Their friendship started on the set of 'The Family Man.' Raj supported Samantha through her divorce and health issues, and their bond grew into love. They decided to make it official.

The age gap between Samantha (38) and Raj Nidimoru (51) is a hot topic online. With a difference of over 12 years, their relationship is being widely discussed on social media.

MENAFN02122025007385015968ID1110423946



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search