Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets THIS Surprise Luxury Gift From Husband Raj Nidimoru On Wedding Day

Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Gift to Samantha: Just as everyone expected, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot. The couple got married in a Bhuta Shuddhi ceremony at the Isha Foundation ashram

Samantha's second marriage was a hot topic. After being seen with director Raj, rumors flew. They surprised everyone by marrying at Isha Ashram on Dec 1, which she made official on social media.

On their wedding day, Raj Nidimoru surprised Samantha with a beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He gave her the keys as a gift, creating a lifelong memory for her.

Their friendship started on the set of 'The Family Man.' Raj supported Samantha through her divorce and health issues, and their bond grew into love. They decided to make it official.

The age gap between Samantha (38) and Raj Nidimoru (51) is a hot topic online. With a difference of over 12 years, their relationship is being widely discussed on social media.