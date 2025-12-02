Year Ender 2025: Dragon To Bison-Top 5 Tamil Movies Of 2025 That Raked In Huge Profits For Producers

With 2025 coming to an end in just a few weeks, let's look at the top 5 Tamil movies released this year that brought in the most profit for their producers.

It feels like 2025 just began, but 11 months have flown by. This year, many Tamil films became unexpected hits, raking in huge box office collections. Let's look at the top 5.

'Tourist Family' was the biggest hit of 2025. Directed by newcomer Abishan Jeevinth and starring Sasikumar and Simran, it was a feel-good family film. Made on a ₹7 crore budget, it earned over ₹90 crore.

'Madha Gaja Raja' was the first blockbuster of the year. Directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal, the film was shelved for 12 years. Made on a ₹15 crore budget, it grossed ₹65 crore.

Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dragon' was another huge success. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, this action-rom-com grossed ₹151 crore against its ₹37 crore budget, making it a massive hit.

'Thalaivan Thalaivi' was another Kollywood blockbuster. Directed by Pandiraj, it featured a large star cast. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films on a ₹25 crore budget, it grossed over ₹100 crore.

The latest hit from Kollywood is 'Bison Kaalamadan'. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this film about a Kabaddi player starred Dhruv Vikram. It grossed over ₹75 crore on a ₹30 crore budget.