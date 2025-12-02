403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dollar Hits The Real From Two Sides As Brazil's Hawkish Central Bank Defies Softer Greenback
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real opened Tuesday with the dollar sitting near R$5.36 ($1) after a choppy start to December that left investors torn between generous local carry and growing global doubts about the greenback.
Spot barely moved overnight, but Monday's 0.5% rise in USD/BRL marked a clear break from the broader emerging-market pattern.
Globally, the dollar index slipped toward 99 as traders priced almost a quarter-point cut at next week's Federal Reserve meeting and digested a weak U.S. manufacturing survey.
At the same time, the yen jumped after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda signalled that a December rate hike is on the table, dragging dollar/yen lower and reinforcing the sense that one-way dollar strength is fading.
In Brazil the story looked different. Local desks blamed profit taking in high-beta currencies and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields during the B3 session.
Central Bank Discipline Meets Cautious Dollar Drift
Above all, they pointed to Banco Central president Gabriel Galípolo, who used an XP event in São Paulo to repeat that the Selic will stay at 15%“for as long as necessary” and that nothing in recent data justifies changing guidance for the 10 December Copom meeting.
His message underlined a conservative, inflation-fighting stance at a time when many politicians still push for looser policy.
Fundamentals remain broadly supportive for the real. Headline inflation has eased back inside the target band, Focus forecasts for 2025 and 2026 continue to inch down, and strong foreign direct investment-roughly $11 billion in October-more than covers the current-account gap.
Brazil-focused equity ETFs such as EWZ have drawn fresh inflows, keeping international appetite for Brazilian risk alive despite softer activity indicators and recurring worries about fiscal discipline.
Technically, USD/BRL is trying to carve out a floor rather than launch a new bull trend. On the weekly chart the pair is bouncing from support around R$5.27 ($1) with momentum indicators turning less negative.
Daily candles show a tight 5.32–5.40 range and a modest bullish MACD crossover, while the four-hour chart reveals higher lows and improving RSI.
For now, the real's fate hangs between a cautious global dollar retreat and a central ban determined not to repeat past inflation mistakes.
Spot barely moved overnight, but Monday's 0.5% rise in USD/BRL marked a clear break from the broader emerging-market pattern.
Globally, the dollar index slipped toward 99 as traders priced almost a quarter-point cut at next week's Federal Reserve meeting and digested a weak U.S. manufacturing survey.
At the same time, the yen jumped after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda signalled that a December rate hike is on the table, dragging dollar/yen lower and reinforcing the sense that one-way dollar strength is fading.
In Brazil the story looked different. Local desks blamed profit taking in high-beta currencies and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields during the B3 session.
Central Bank Discipline Meets Cautious Dollar Drift
Above all, they pointed to Banco Central president Gabriel Galípolo, who used an XP event in São Paulo to repeat that the Selic will stay at 15%“for as long as necessary” and that nothing in recent data justifies changing guidance for the 10 December Copom meeting.
His message underlined a conservative, inflation-fighting stance at a time when many politicians still push for looser policy.
Fundamentals remain broadly supportive for the real. Headline inflation has eased back inside the target band, Focus forecasts for 2025 and 2026 continue to inch down, and strong foreign direct investment-roughly $11 billion in October-more than covers the current-account gap.
Brazil-focused equity ETFs such as EWZ have drawn fresh inflows, keeping international appetite for Brazilian risk alive despite softer activity indicators and recurring worries about fiscal discipline.
Technically, USD/BRL is trying to carve out a floor rather than launch a new bull trend. On the weekly chart the pair is bouncing from support around R$5.27 ($1) with momentum indicators turning less negative.
Daily candles show a tight 5.32–5.40 range and a modest bullish MACD crossover, while the four-hour chart reveals higher lows and improving RSI.
For now, the real's fate hangs between a cautious global dollar retreat and a central ban determined not to repeat past inflation mistakes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment