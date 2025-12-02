One Week To Go: MSGBC Conference To Unveil Next Phase Of Regional Growth

With just one week to go until the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition, West Africa's premier energy and mining conference is preparing to welcome regional and international stakeholders to Dakar. Taking place from December 8-10, 2025 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD), the event will unite government leaders, global investors and industry executives under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development.

The 2025 edition comes at a pivotal time for the MSGBC basin, following first gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development and first oil from Senegal's Sangomar field – milestones that signal a new phase of production growth and economic opportunity across the region. Exploration across The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry is also accelerating, supported by new seismic data, competitive fiscal incentives and increasing regional cooperation.

The program begins on December 8 with a full day of pre-conference engagements. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Senegal will host its annual technical workshop, offering a platform for knowledge sharing on practical industry topics including gas-field management, infrastructure-linked local content, production optimization and ESG integration. Complementing the workshop, the closed-door CEO Assembly will convene C-suite executives, ministers and financial institutions for confidential discussions on investment strategies, cross-border development and long-term energy security in the basin.

The main conference opens on December 9 with a high-level grand opening ceremony featuring senior representatives from the African Energy Chamber, bp, Woodside Energy, the African Petroleum Producers' Organization, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and Gabon's Ministry of Universal Access to Water and Energy. The ceremony will culminate in a presidential address by Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, highlighting the country's expanding leadership in regional energy development and its strategy for inclusive, diversified growth.

A central feature of the program will be the ministerial dialogue on MSGBC regional cooperation, bringing together energy ministers from Senegal, Mauritania, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry. The session will explore approaches to policy harmonization, equitable energy access, sustainable resource management and investment attraction as the region scales up oil, gas and mining activity. Throughout the two-day conference, delegates will also gain insights through presentations and panels on cross-border gas initiatives, power market integration, critical minerals, downstream development, Ivory Coast's evolving energy landscape and national project updates from throughout West Africa.

Industry leaders from bp, Kosmos Energy, Woodside Energy, TGS, Apus Energy, national energy companies and many more across the basin will share updates on exploration pipelines, drilling activity, infrastructure planning and emerging investment opportunities. Their participation reflects growing confidence in the MSGBC basin's long-term potential and the importance of collaboration to advance new hydrocarbon, power and mining developments.

The conference will conclude with post-event activities on December 11, including a networking golf day and a cultural excursion to Gorée Island, facilitating additional engagement and relationship-building among delegates. As the countdown enters its final week, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 is set to play a defining role in guiding the next phase of West Africa's energy and mining evolution – driving investment, strengthening cooperation and supporting a sustainable, inclusive future for the MSGBC region.

“MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 arrives at a decisive moment for the region. This year's conference brings together partners, policymakers and investors who will shape the next decade of progress in West Africa,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

