Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll After Russian Strike On November 29 Climbs To Three

Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll After Russian Strike On November 29 Climbs To Three


2025-12-02 05:00:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported this on Telegram.

“A man who was injured during the enemy shelling of the capital on November 29 and was in serious condition died in the hospital. This is the third victim of the enemy's massive attack on Kyiv on November 29,” Klychko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Read also: Enemy attacks Mykolaiv with drones, two people suffer acute stress reactions

Kyiv, in particular, came under enemy fire. Damage was recorded at more than 17 locations in seven districts of the city. Fires broke out at several sites. Two deaths were reported in the capital.

MENAFN02122025000193011044ID1110423902



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search