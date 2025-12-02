Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll After Russian Strike On November 29 Climbs To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported this on Telegram.

“A man who was injured during the enemy shelling of the capital on November 29 and was in serious condition died in the hospital. This is the third victim of the enemy's massive attack on Kyiv on November 29,” Klychko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Kyiv, in particular, came under enemy fire. Damage was recorded at more than 17 locations in seven districts of the city. Fires broke out at several sites. Two deaths were reported in the capital.