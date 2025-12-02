Arrived As Instructor For Armed Forces Of Ukraine: Counterintelligence Reveals British Citizen Recruited By Russia

This was reported to an Ukrinform correspondent by sources within the SSU.

According to the investigation, Cutmore carried out intelligence-gathering and sabotage activities in Ukraine on assignment from Russian special services between 2024 and 2025.

“Ross David Cutmore arrived in Ukraine in 2024 as a military instructor to assist in the training and preparation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He possessed military experience gained during his service in the British Army and his deployment in the Middle East,” the source said.

Russian special services provided Cutmore with firearms and ammunition“to carry out targeted killings on the territory of Ukraine.”

In particular, investigators have grounds to believe that the instructor transported and distributed in Ukraine the weapons used to kill Demian Hanul, Iryna Farion, and Andrii Parubii.

“Currently, Cutmore has been detained, is being held in custody, and investigative actions are ongoing,” the source said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Cutmore faces up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that the suspect is a citizen of the United Kingdom. He conducted training sessions for the military in Mykolaiv and later served in one of the border guard units.

