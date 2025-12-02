Online Salvage Auctions Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Online Salvage Auctions Market Worth?In recent years, there has been a considerable expansion in the market size of online salvage auctions. The market, which is valued at $8.97 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $10.71 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as a rise in vehicle accidents, an escalation in insurance claim numbers, an expanded use of online auction platforms, an increased desire for cost-effective used vehicles, and growth in the digital infrastructure within the automotive trade.

Expect a precipitous surge in the size of the online salvage auctions industry in the coming years, growing to a value of $21.58 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 19.1%. This projected growth can be associated with the surging application of AI and automation within auction platforms, increasing instances of end-of-life vehicles, a rising trend for contactless and online engagements, climbing demand for used cars worldwide, and boosted involvement of global purchasers. The forecast period is expected to see considerable trends such as advancements in AI-fueled bidding and pricing systems, the proliferating development of mobile-compatible auction apps, the employment of blockchain for safer transactions, the establishment of data-informed vehicle pricing strategies, and the advancements in virtual vehicle inspection and 3D viewing technology.

Download a free sample of the online salvage auctions market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Online Salvage Auctions Market?

The upswing in the number of accidents is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the online salvage auctions market. The reference to a rising number of accidents stems from the increasing yearly count of road crashes reported by police that result in vehicle damage, injury, or loss of life. This escalation of accidents can be attributed to swift motorisation, resulting in more vehicles and subsequently, amplified traffic exposure on roads each year. Increased accidents imply a higher number of completely damaged and impaired vehicles entering the insurer and fleet disposal channels. This, in turn, widens the supply flowing into online salvage platforms, thereby stimulating bidder activity and enhancing sales. To illustrate, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), a Turkey-based statistical entity, in May 2024 showed a rise in the number of crashes causing death or injury to 235,071 in 2023, a surge of nearly 19% from 197,261 incidents in 2022. Hence, the rising number of accidents is a key driving factor for the growth of the online salvage auctions market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Online Salvage Auctions Market?

Major players in the Online Salvage Auctions Global Market Report 2025 include:

. MSTC Limited

. Copart Inc.

. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated

. Adesa Auctions LLC

. Turners Automotive Group

. AUCNET Inc.

. Charles Trent Ltd.

. ASM Auto Recycling Ltd.

. Emirates Auction

. Bid N Drive Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Online Salvage Auctions Sector?

Leading firms in the online salvage auctions market are prioritizing the development of integrated digital payments to reduce the total-loss cycle duration and expedite the vehicle's readiness for auction. This advanced system streamlines the process of lienholder payoff and title release by tying claims payments directly to the auction platform's title-related utilities, thus minimizing the time spent on manual tasks and delay in reconciliation. As an illustration, in October 2025, the US-based fintech company, One Inc., announced the merging of ClaimsPay with Copart's Title Express and Loan Payoff system. This innovation accelerates lienholder payments and title clearance while cutting down on claims cycle timelines and handling costs. Moreover, this methodology allows total-loss vehicles to be auctioned off more quickly, thereby ensuring increased transparency.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Online Salvage Auctions Market Share?

The online salvage auctions market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Used Vehicles, Services

2) By Auction Type: Live Online Auctions, Timed Or Sealed-Bid Auctions, Buy-Now Fixed-Price Listings

3) By Deployment Models: Standalone Deployment, Clustered Deployment, Hybrid Deployment

4) By Application: Automotive Salvage Sales, Industrial Equipment Auctions, Dealer Procurement, Vehicle Recycling, Auction-Based Pricing Optimization

5) By Industry Verticals: Healthcare, Finance And Banking, Retail, Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Used Vehicles: Clean Title Used Vehicles, Salvage Title Used Vehicles, Rebuilt Title Used Vehicles, Repairable Passenger Cars, Repairable Sport Utility Vehicles, Repairable Pickup Trucks, Repairable Vans And Minivans, Flood Damaged Used Vehicles

2) By Services: Title And Paperwork Processing, Electronic Lien And Title Support, Inspection And Condition Reporting, High Resolution Imaging And Merchandising, Yard And Storage Management, Towing And Recovery Coordination, Payment Clearing And Escrow Processing, Cross Border Compliance And Customs Support

View the full online salvage auctions market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Online Salvage Auctions Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Online Salvage Auctions, North America is identified as the leading region from 2024. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Online Salvage Auctions Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2025



Real Time Bidding Rtb Global Market Report 2025



Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: