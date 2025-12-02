403
US Defense Secretary Endorses Special Operations Commander
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday expressed strong support for Admiral Mitch Bradley, the leader of the US Special Operations Command, affirming his backing of Bradley’s choice to authorize a follow-up strike in September against a Venezuelan vessel allegedly transporting illicit narcotics.
"Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support. I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since," Hegseth stated on the US social media company X platform.
Hegseth emphasized, "America is fortunate to have such men protecting us," and noted that when his department expresses backing for its forces, "we mean it."
The secretary’s comments arrive amid growing examination after a Washington Post article reported that Hegseth had ordered a subsequent strike on a suspected narcotics vessel operating in the Caribbean on September 2, following an initial assault that did not result in all casualties, leaving two individuals alive.
Democratic lawmakers cautioned that such an order could be interpreted as a war crime. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump distanced himself from the decision, stating he would not have approved a follow-up attack.
On Sunday, Trump dismissed the allegations and defended Hegseth. "Pete said that didn't happen. I have great confidence (in him)…Pete said he did not order the death of those two men," he remarked.
