Immigration reform sparks UK debate
(MENAFN) Britain is preparing its most extensive immigration reforms in decades, with the Labour government claiming the measures will restore control over borders, while critics warn the changes could undermine the rights of millions and push the country toward a stricter, more divided system.
The proposals mark a significant redefinition of legal status in the UK. Under the new plan, settlement—which has traditionally granted access to social benefits and housing—would no longer automatically provide these rights. Instead, such privileges would only begin after an individual becomes a British citizen. While current regulations allow asylum seekers to apply for “indefinite leave to remain” after five years, the new rules would extend this period to decades before permanent residency could be sought.
Immigration has once again become a major point of contention in British politics. “To settle in this country forever is not a right, but a privilege. And it must be earned,” said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Speaking in Parliament, she cited “unprecedented levels of migration in recent years,” adding that under the new system, “that will now change.”
Opponents argue that the reforms reflect a mix of political caution and bureaucratic rigidity, alongside a desire to outmaneuver the populist party Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage. Among the proposals is the power for authorities to confiscate refugees’ valuables, such as jewelry, to help cover accommodation costs. “It is right that if people have money in the bank, if people have assets like cars, like e-bikes, they should be contributing,” Home Office minister Alex Norris said, stressing that “family heirlooms” like wedding rings would not be seized.
Human rights organizations, however, remain unconvinced. Steve Valdez-Symonds, director for Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International UK, condemned the plan: “The home secretary’s immigration and asylum plans are cruel, divisive and fundamentally out of step with basic decency. Forcing refugees into endless short-term applications, denying visas to partners and children, and stripping away support for people who would otherwise be destitute will only deepen chaos, increase costs and hand greater power to people smugglers.” He added that the government was “bowing to anti-immigrant, anti-rights politics,” warning that such measures “cross a dangerous line … This headline-chasing cruelty will not fix the immigration system. It will only fuel fear, worsen instability and give legitimacy to the most divisive politics.”
Despite criticism, ministers remain committed. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has argued that tighter controls are necessary to prevent Britain from becoming an “island of strangers,” emphasizing that migration must align with economic needs rather than demographic trends.
His government has already tightened work visa requirements, reinforced language conditions, and strengthened enforcement measures. Official figures released Thursday show net migration has fallen sharply in the past year, dropping to 204,000 in the 12 months to June 2025, down from 649,000 the previous year—an approximate 80% decrease since the 2023 peak.
Some political figures accuse Starmer of capitulating to Farage. Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, said: “Migrants and refugees are welcome here. When Farage says jump, Labour might say, ‘How high?’ But the Greens won’t dance to the tune … We will say it loud, and we will say it clear.” Farage has pressed for the elimination of “indefinite leave to remain,” a long-standing status allowing unlimited residency, claiming it reflects public sentiment. His party’s growing influence has reshaped the political landscape, pulling working-class voters away from Labour in key areas.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also criticized the reforms, calling the policy direction “very dangerous” and highlighting the confiscation of asylum seekers’ belongings. “The only other people you’d treat like that would be people you’re taking into custody. This is unbelievable – so somebody that comes here trying to escape a desperate situation, the first thing they find is that all their personal possessions … it’s taken off you,” he said. “What an inhuman way to treat people.”
Legal experts warn that the reforms could face significant obstacles in court. Ali Guden, a British-Turkish lawyer, said the overhaul targets refugees and benefit-dependent migrants rather than economically active ones and is unlikely to generate major economic gains. He noted that the UK is moving toward a selective, high-skill immigration model, which could strain sectors reliant on mid-skilled labor. Guden also highlighted potential legal challenges, noting that as a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights, the UK must ensure compliance with international standards. Measures affecting refugees may face judicial review, similar to the previous attempt to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, which was blocked by the UK Supreme Court.
Politically, the reforms appear aimed at reassuring voters and neutralizing the rise of Reform UK. Nevertheless, even if passed, judicial challenges and parliamentary debate may delay or dilute the legislation. “The consultation runs until February 12,” Guden noted. “Even then, judicial challenges remain almost inevitable.”
