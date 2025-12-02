403
Von der Leyen says Lithuania-Belarus Border situation is getting worse
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday warned that conditions at the Lithuania-Belarus border are deteriorating due to increasing incursions of smuggling balloons.
She emphasized that these actions constitute an “unacceptable” hybrid attack by the Lukashenka regime and reaffirmed the EU’s full solidarity with Lithuania.
Von der Leyen noted that she had spoken with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, describing the growing balloon incursions into Lithuania’s airspace as a serious threat. She added that the EU is preparing further measures under its sanctions regime to address these attacks.
The warning comes after Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys called for stricter sanctions on Belarus in response to ongoing smuggling activities involving balloons and trucks.
Despite the border reopening on Nov. 19—earlier than the initially planned Nov. 30 date—Minsk had barred Lithuanian lorries from returning home, following Lithuania’s temporary closure of its airports and border crossings due to repeated helium balloon incursions from Belarus.
