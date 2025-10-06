IND Vs PAK, Women's World Cup 2025: 5 Talking Points From Team India's 88-Run Win Over Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in the Women's World Cup 2025 to extend their unbeaten streak. Key middle-order knocks, Richa Ghosh's cameo, and superb bowling from Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma powered India to 2nd successive win of the tournament.

Team India registered their second successive win of the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 with a comprehensive 88-run win over Pakistan at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5.

After being bundled out for 247, Team India managed to successfully defend the total by bundling out Pakistan for 159 in 43 overs, despite a fine 81-run knock by Sidra Amin. The bowling attack was led by Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma, who picked three wickets each, while Sneh Rana scalped two wickets to secure a dominant victory for the Women in Blue.

As Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India defeated Pakistan, let's take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue's victory over arch-rivals in Colombo.

Following an 8-run dismissal in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Smriti Mandhana was expected to return to form and deliver her best in the clash against Pakistan. Mandhana looked in good rhythm, smashing four boundaries, while forming a steady partnership with opening partner Pratika Rawal. However, the vice-captain's stay at the crease came to an early end, dismissed for 23 by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana.

Mandhana was troubled by Fatima's good line and length deliveries before getting trapped LBW, continuing her struggle to find consistency at the start of the Women's World Cup 2025. Smriti Mandhana's recent form has led to scrutiny as she is one of the key players for the Women in Blue in their quest for the maiden World Cup title.

Unlike the tournament opener against Sri Lanka, where the middle-order faltered before Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma's rescue, India's batters stepped up against Pakistan, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Sneh Rana anchoring the innings in the middle. Rodrigues, who was dismissed for duck against Sri Lanka, scored 32 off 37 balls while forming a 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Harleen Deol (48) to lift India from 106/3 to 151/3.

After Jemimah's dismissal at 159/5, Deepti Sharma (25) and Sneh Rana (20) forged a 42-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the past 200–run mark before Rana's dismissal at 201/6. Two crucial partnerships in the middle helped stabilize India's innings and enabled the team to recover from early setbacks, putting pressure on the Pakistan bowlers.

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was one of the key players who turned the tide in India's innings. After Deepti Sharma's dismissal at 203/7, the Women in Blue were on the verge of a lower-order collapse after the middle-order batters stabilised India's innings by taking the team past a 200-run mark. Richa stepped up for the side when she was needed the most by the team.

Richa Ghosh played a quick yet impactful knock of 35 off 20 balls, while getting a little support from the tailenders, especially Kranti Goud, who scored 8 off 4 balls, helping India reach a competitive total of 247. Richa's innings provided much-needed impetus in the death overs, helping India post a respectable total on the board before being bowled out.

India pacer Kranti Gaud was one of the star performers with the ball as her exceptional bowling put Pakistan on the back foot early, claiming key wickets in the powerplay of the arch-rivals' 248-run chase. Gaud made an early inroads by dismissing Sadaf Shamas and Aliya Riaz, reducing Pakistan to 26/3 in 11.1 overs, leaving the visitors in the run chase.

Thereafter, Gaud played a crucial role in ending the 69-run partnership between Sidra Amin and Natalia Perveiz, by dismissing the latter at 95/4 and maintained pressure on Pakistan, ultimately finishing with figures of 3/20 from her spell of 10 overs. She was the most economical bowler in the match and was adjudged Player of the Match for her bowling brilliance.

With a comprehensive 88-run victory over Pakistan, the Women in Blue have maintained a perfect record against arch-rivals in the Women's ODIs and ODI World Cup. Team India registered their 12th successive win over Pakistan in the Women's ODIs, underlining their sheer dominance and consistency, while asserting their supremacy over Pakistan.

In the Women's ODI World Cups, Team India has now won all five matches against Pakistan, further cementing their reputation as the most dominant force in their rivalry and continuing their flawless record in the marquee tournament encounters. Combining men's and women's ODI World Cup records against Pakistan, Team India has won 13 matches on the trot, highlighting India's unparalleled dominance over Pakistan in the World Cup.