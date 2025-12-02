Zhuanghe Strawberries From Liaoning, China Hit The Market Early
The Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee noted that strawberry cultivation in Zhuanghe City has grown to a substantial scale in recent years. Guangmingshan Town alone has built more than 13,000 greenhouses, covering 38,000 mu (2,533.33 hectares), with an annual strawberry output of over 40,000 tons. The total annual strawberry yield of the entire city reaches 120,000 tons, generating an output value of 3.5 billion yuan.
Guangmingshan Town benefits from a temperate humid monsoon climate characterized by distinct seasonal variations and abundant sunshine. The significant temperature difference between day and night promotes full accumulation of sugars in the strawberries, giving the fruit a rich sweetness and intense flavor. The area's sandy soil, which offers excellent air and water permeability, is ideal for strawberry cultivation, supporting their rapid germination and growth. In addition, the area remains free from industrial pollution, and the strawberries are irrigated with clean water. All these favorable conditions ensure their safety and quality from the very source. Growers in Guangmingshan also employ ecological methods like natural bee pollination and biological pest control to minimize the use of pesticides.
Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal CommitteeCONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558
