403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine’s Defense Minister meets Rutte in Brussels
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Monday, pressing for increased air defense assistance as Russian missile and drone attacks persist.
Shmyhal noted on Telegram that he expressed gratitude to Rutte for his “leadership and support” and provided updates on the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s critical defense priorities. The discussion focused on enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
“The key issue is strengthening air defense. To deter Russia’s missile and drone terror, additional air defense systems and interceptors are required,” Shmyhal said, emphasizing that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative remains “critically important” for ensuring stable supplies of ammunition and equipment.
He also highlighted that Ukraine continues to align its defense sector with NATO standards and is moving forward with collaborative projects alongside international partners.
The PURL initiative, coordinated by the US and NATO, allows European and Canadian NATO members to fund the acquisition of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Shmyhal noted on Telegram that he expressed gratitude to Rutte for his “leadership and support” and provided updates on the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s critical defense priorities. The discussion focused on enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.
“The key issue is strengthening air defense. To deter Russia’s missile and drone terror, additional air defense systems and interceptors are required,” Shmyhal said, emphasizing that the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative remains “critically important” for ensuring stable supplies of ammunition and equipment.
He also highlighted that Ukraine continues to align its defense sector with NATO standards and is moving forward with collaborative projects alongside international partners.
The PURL initiative, coordinated by the US and NATO, allows European and Canadian NATO members to fund the acquisition of American-made weapons for Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment