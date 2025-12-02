403
Israeli President Faces Dilemma Over Netanyahu’s Pardon Request
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog is confronted with three intricate choices regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plea for a pardon from his corruption trial. Whatever path he selects, it is evident that he will not be able to appease all factions within Israel.
On Sunday, Netanyahu officially submitted a petition to the Israeli president requesting to be pardoned from the corruption charges under judicial review, charges he “completely denies,” sparking internal disagreements.
Since his trial began in May 2020, Netanyahu has consistently refused to admit guilt, and Israeli law stipulates that the president cannot grant a pardon without such a confession.
The timing of Netanyahu’s request is politically delicate, as Israel is effectively entering its election year ahead of a vote scheduled for next October, unless called earlier.
Bini Ashkenazi, a well-known analyst and journalist for Israel Hayom, a leading Israeli newspaper, explained that the prime minister’s pursuit of a presidential pardon carries clear political motives.
“Netanyahu knows the chances of approval are slim, but this move shifts the public debate away from the controversial draft-exemption bill for the ultra-Orthodox (Haredim), which currently poses a political obstacle for him, and redirects it toward his pardon request,” Ashkenazi noted.
He further remarked that the action “will greatly benefit Netanyahu’s election campaign.”
Ashkenazi added, “If he is granted a pardon, it will undoubtedly be a major achievement. If he is denied, he can argue the charges are baseless and that even the president refused to pardon him.”
