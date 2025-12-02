'Double Joy': 2 Expat Families Welcome Babies At 12Am On UAE's 54Th National Day

As the clock struck 12am on December 2, marking the start of the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad, two expat families welcomed their newborns at Burjeel Hospital.

Algerian mother Lamia Mermat delivered a baby girl, Makkah, weighing 3.110kg. Mermat and her husband, Zuhair Attar, said the timing made the arrival of their fourth child even more meaningful.“She is our gift from the Almighty. We named her Makkah, a name close to our hearts. We feel blessed to receive her on this auspicious day,” the parents said. They thanked the medical team for their support, adding,“The entire medical team, including Dr Hala, has been really helpful.”

Dr. Hala Elsayed, specialist obstetrics and and gynecologist at Burjeel Hospital, said the mother and baby were in good health.“Although it's our routine work, delivering a baby at this exact moment is something you don't forget,” she said.

At the same time, Pakistani parents Hamood Ur Rehman and Andleeb Saleem welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Umar, weighing 3.560kg.“We will treasure this moment forever. For us, this day now carries double joy, being part of the UAE's story and welcoming our son,” the couple said.

Dr. Sailaja Vuppu, HOD and consultant obstetrics and gynecologist, said the birth carried symbolic significance.“Every child is a new hope that tomorrow will be brighter, stronger, and more compassionate,” she said.

The moment was celebrated by hospital staff offering sweets and greetings, as families welcomed a memorable beginning to the national occasion.